Badgers excited to host Big Ten Championships

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — The Big Ten Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships are coming to the Soderholm Family Aquatic Center.

“It’s going to be awesome” – @LillieHosack One. More. Sleep. The Big Ten Championships are coming to the Soderholm Family Aquatic Center! And having the opportunity to compete for a title in your own pool is pretty cool to @BadgerSwimDive. #Badgers | #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/yzdDk8Kn7D — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) February 16, 2022



The 4-day event starts Wednesday in Madison and the Badgers couldn’t be more excited to swim for a conference title in their own pool.

Cameras were rolling today! 🎥 Catch @coach_yuri, Phoebe and Lillie tonight on the news talking about the Big Ten Championships! 📺: WKOW- ABC 27 & WISC-TV News 3! pic.twitter.com/RAs9TIiboD — Wisconsin Swimming & Diving (@BadgerSwimDive) February 9, 2022

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.