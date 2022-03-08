Badgers excited to head to Boston and face Clarkson

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — For the 9th straight season, the Badger women’s hockey team is headed to the NCAA tournament.

The defending champs are in!#Badgers get Clarkson on Thursday. If they win they’ll face Northeastern in the Regional Finals on Saturday. https://t.co/AgjeHBWdRE — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) March 7, 2022



Wisconsin will face Clarkson in Boston, MA, on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. If they win, they’ll face Northeastern on Saturday with a trip to the Frozen Four on the line.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Wisconsin leads the all-time series 4-1-1. The two programs have dropped the puck twice in the postseason with each team winning once. Clarkson shutout Wisconsin 3-0 in the 2017 NCAA championship game, while the Badgers blanks the Golden Knights 5-0 in the 2019 Frozen Four semifinals.

