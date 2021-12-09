Badgers erase 22-point deficit, beat Hoosiers in Madison for the19th straight time

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — Down 22 points? No problem for Wisconsin if their opponent is Indiana.

“I’M JOHNNY BLEEPING DAVIS!” – Johnny Davis probably His 3 with 1:18 left put the #Badgers up for good⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1ueGVjDEFA — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) December 9, 2021

Johnny Davis dropped in a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:18 left to help the No. 22 Badgers beat the Hoosiers 64-59. Davis scored a team high 23 points, whiled Chris Vogt added in 9 points and 6 rebounds off the bench.

“We’re just tough and gritty” Wisconsin battles back from down 22 to beat Indiana 64-59. #Badgers 1-0 in Big Ten play pic.twitter.com/VLWiqOtirf — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) December 9, 2021

UW has won 19 straight home games over Indiana dating back to 1998. The Badgers improve to 8-1 overall, 1-0 in Big Ten play.

UP NEXT:

Wisconsin travels to Ohio State Saturday.

