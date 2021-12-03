Badgers encouraging fans to help ‘Stripe Out’ the Kohl Center Saturday

by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers and Marquette Golden Eagles men’s basketball teams are getting ready to renew their I-94 rivalry this weekend in Madison, and Badger fans are being asked to dress for the occasion.

The Badgers are hoping to “stripe out” the Kohl Center on Saturday with alternating sections wearing red and white. Which color fans are being asked to wear depends on where they’re sitting, so the team put out a color-coded map of the arena ahead of the game.

We’ve got a big game tomorrow

The Badgers, meanwhile, will be wearing their new player-designed alternate jerseys that were unveiled earlier this week.

Wisconsin comes into the much-anticipated in-state rivalry game ranked 23rd in the country after starting the season 6-1, including winning the annual Maui Invitational in-season tournament. Marquette, meanwhile, is off to a hot 7-1 start under new head coach Shaka Smart, who grew up in the Madison area.

The game tips off at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and can be seen on FOX.

