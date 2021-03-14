Badgers earn No. 9 seed in 2021 NCAA Tournament

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — There will be an NCAA Tournament in 2021 — and the Wisconsin Badgers will be a part of it.

Wisconsin was named the No. 9 seed in the south region of the 68-team field during the Selection Show on Sunday night on CBS. Last year’s tournament was notably canceled after the coronavirus pandemic brought nearly the entire world of sports to a halt.

The Badgers will get underway in the second round on Friday against No. 8 North Carolina.

While Wisconsin’s tournament hopes were never truly in doubt during the regular season, the 2020-21 campaign left something to be desired for many Badgers fans. Wisconsin finished in 6th place in the Big Ten standings and lost to Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday night.

The entire 2021 NCAA Tournament will be held in the state of Indiana, with the Final Four culminating on April 3 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

