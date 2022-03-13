Badgers earn 3-seed, will take on Colgate in NCAA Tournament

by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — It’s time to dance.

The Wisconsin Badgers found out during Sunday’s selection show that they will make their 26th NCAA Tournament appearance this season as a 3-seed in the Midwest Region.

Wisconsin’s first game will be Friday against 14-seed Colgate in Milwaukee.

The Badgers ended the regular season on a low note, losing to Nebraska last Sunday at the Kohl Center. After the loss, Wisconsin had to share the Big Ten regular season crown with Illinois.

Wisconsin’s run in the Big Ten Tournament wasn’t much more impressive, as they got bounced by Tom Izzo and Michigan State in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Greg Gard’s team is expecting star Johnny Davis to be good to go in the NCAA Tournament. Davis returned to play against Michigan State after exiting the Nebraska game with an injury.

You can catch all of the action leading up to the Final Four on CBS and Turner Sports.

