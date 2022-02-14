Badgers drop one spot to #15 in the latest AP Top 25

Wisconsin Badgers Basketball Loss To Rutgers
MADISON, Wis. — After a huge road win at #17 Michigan State and then a heartbreaking loss to Rutgers, Wisconsin checks in at #15 in this week’s AP Top 25.


The Badgers are one of five Big Ten teams ranked (#5 Purdue, #12 Illinois, #18 Ohio State, #19 Michigan State) this week. You can see the full poll here.

UP NEXT:
#15 Wisconsin travels to Indiana on Tuesday for an 8:00 p.m. tip. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

