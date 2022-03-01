Badgers’ confidence high heading into possible conference-clinching game against Purdue

by Jordyn Reed

MADISON, Wis. — There are a lot of ways to describe this year’s Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team.

Gritty, tough, and confident, to name a few.

“People say adversity reveals character. I think those moments revealed the character of our team,” guard Brad Davison said. “As we continue to rack up wins in these close games, our confidence has just really grown.”

That confidence could come into play Tuesday night against Purdue with a share of the Big Ten title on the line.

RELATED: Badgers basketball team brings pizza to fans lined up outside Kohl Center

“That’s why you come to play in the Big Ten, especially come to play at Wisconsin. You want to play for Big Ten titles,” Davison said.

That could become a reality.

“I don’t think anyone really talked about it, but we all had an idea and you could see from the work that we put in throughout the summer that we wanted something big,” Davison said.

Tipoff between the Badgers and Purdue is set for 8 p.m. at the Kohl Center.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.