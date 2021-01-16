Badgers complete the sweep in “Border Battle”

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. – After a 5-0 shutout win in game one, all that was left for the #2 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to do was complete the sweep.

And like in game one, the Badgers jumped out to a two goal lead in the first period. Brette Pettet and Daryl Watts each scored a pair of goals, while Lacey Eden and Britta Curl added in one goal a piece as the Badgers beat the Gophers 6-3.

We have a lot to celebrate about! The #Badgers scored 1️⃣1️⃣ goals, THE MOST against Minnesota in a series in program history!#BorderBattle || #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/3kQeLYvsd1 — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) January 16, 2021



Wisconsin’s 11 goals over the two games are the most against Minnesota in a series in program history.

