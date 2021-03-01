Badgers cling onto spot in AP Top 25 after loss to Illinois

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — As March Madness approaches, the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team is still in the AP Top 25 — but just barely.

The Badgers fell to 25th in the poll after their 74-69 loss to Illinois at the Kohl Center on Saturday. The Illini moved up to 4th in the country in the poll, behind only undefeated Gonzaga, Michigan and Baylor. Iowa is now ranked 5th, meaning three Big Ten teams are in the country’s top 5.

The Badgers trailed Illinois by double digits during much of the afternoon Saturday, only to make a push late in the game. The loss continued Wisconsin’s uneven play in the Big Ten, as they have now lost three of their last four games and have not had back-to-back wins since January 15th and 20th against Rutgers and Northwestern.

The Badgers are now 16-9 overall on the season and 10-8 in the Big Ten. They will hope to get back on track Tuesday night against Purdue before finishing the regular season Sunday at Iowa.

