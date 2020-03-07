Badgers clinch share of Big Ten regular season title

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

UWBadgers.com

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A new banner is coming to Kohl Center.

The Badgers are Big Ten champs.

Behind an eight-game winning streak to close out the regular season, Wisconsin clinched at least a share of the conference’s title with a 60-56 win at Indiana on Saturday afternoon. The Badgers will share the trophy with either Michigan State or Maryland if they beat Ohio State or Michigan on Sunday, respectively, but Wisconsin will be the No. 1 seed in next week’s Big Ten Tournament.

Indiana (19-12, 9-11 Big Ten), still looking to pad its resume ahead of Selection Sunday, tried to spoil Wisconsin’s day. Devonte Graham scored 16 of the Hoosiers’ 28 points in the first half, but the Badgers sank six threes to head to the break trailing 28-25.

But the Badgers (21-10, 14-6 Big Ten) were able to clinch their first Big Ten title since the end of Bo Ryan’s tenure in 2015 with a big second half from Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter, who ended Wisconsin’s three-minute scoring drought with a pair of buckets in the paint. Reuvers finished with 17 points and 7 rebounds, while Potter had 14 and 11.

Archie Miller’s Hoosiers were able to keep a cushion for much of the second half between them and the Badgers due to a bunch of second-chance opportunities created by 11 offensive rebounds. Wisconsin responded and came back to life down by seven late in the half and scored 12 unanswered points, highlighted by Brad Davison making a three on a second-chance for the Badgers to give them a 54-51 advantage.

The Hoosiers’ six-minute scoring drought ended with a three-pointer with under a minute left, but Reuvers was able to get one more second-chance score and Davison hit a pair of free throws to put the game out of reach.

YOU GOTTA SEE THIS

Brad Davison wasn’t gong to lose this game.

a little surprised they didn’t take a look at this. but glad they didn’t spend a bunch of time staring at a monitor. pic.twitter.com/DNJcKff4ir — Big Ten Geek (@bigtengeek) March 7, 2020

See! Told ya!

Brad Davison has had some big @BadgerMBB baskets this year. Here's the latest: pic.twitter.com/7kPyVI7MqC — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 7, 2020

TWEET OF THE GAME

Not a current tweet, but very accurate after today.

The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team is the dumbest most incredible team in the country and we love them very much. — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 15, 2020

UP NEXT

The Badgers now move onto the Big Ten Tournament, where they won’t play until Friday.

No matter what happens in Indianapolis, Wisconsin will hear its name called next Sunday in the Selection Show on CBS.

