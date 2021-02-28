Badgers clinch 9th WCHA title

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

DULUTH, Minn. – The top-ranked women’s hockey team rallied from a 1-goal deficit late in the third period to force overtime and then in win Wisconsin’s ninth WCHA regular-season title.

Daryl Watts tallied 2 goals, including the game-winning goal in overtime to lead the Badgers to another conference title.

The Badgers earn the top seed in next weekend’s WCHA Final Faceoff.

