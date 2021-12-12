Badgers’ Chris Vogt starts GoFundMe for Kentucky tornado victims in hometown
MADISON, Wis. — A member of the Wisconsin basketball team is raising money Saturday for people in his hometown affected by the string of deadly tornado overnight.
Chris Vogt, a native of Mayfield, Kentucky, started a GoFundMe on Saturday afternoon after the Badgers’ game at Ohio State.
In the GoFundMe, Vogt said: “I grew up in Mayfield, Kentucky and Mayfield is still where I call home today. I was speechless when I saw the pictures and videos of the damage. I want to be able to help those that were affected in anyway possible. Every little bit you are able to donate helps. Even if you cannot help, just sharing the link could be just as impactful.”
Earlier Saturday, Vogt tweeted video of the scene in Kentucky, with the caption, “Heartbreaking…”
Kentucky leaders have also set up a relief fund, which can be accessed here.
A graduate transfer, Vogt started his career at Northern Kentucky before transferring to Cincinnati. He played 17 minutes in Wisconsin’s loss Saturday to Ohio State.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.