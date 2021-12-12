Badgers’ Chris Vogt starts GoFundMe for Kentucky tornado victims in hometown

by Stephen Cohn

Ryan C. Hermens - member image share, Lexington Herald-Leader In this photo taken by a drone, buildings are demolished in downtown Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, after a tornado traveled through the region Friday night. A monstrous tornado killed dozens of people in Kentucky and the toll was climbing Saturday after severe weather ripped through at least five states, leaving widespread devastation.

MADISON, Wis. — A member of the Wisconsin basketball team is raising money Saturday for people in his hometown affected by the string of deadly tornado overnight.

Chris Vogt, a native of Mayfield, Kentucky, started a GoFundMe on Saturday afternoon after the Badgers’ game at Ohio State.

A record tornado recently hit my hometown of Mayfield, Ky. I am raising money to help the victims. Every donation and share helps. Thank you and God bless❤️🙏🏼 https://t.co/Zb8JWFrYU9 — Chris Vogt (@ChrisVogt33) December 11, 2021

In the GoFundMe, Vogt said: “I grew up in Mayfield, Kentucky and Mayfield is still where I call home today. I was speechless when I saw the pictures and videos of the damage. I want to be able to help those that were affected in anyway possible. Every little bit you are able to donate helps. Even if you cannot help, just sharing the link could be just as impactful.”

Earlier Saturday, Vogt tweeted video of the scene in Kentucky, with the caption, “Heartbreaking…”

Kentucky leaders have also set up a relief fund, which can be accessed here.

A graduate transfer, Vogt started his career at Northern Kentucky before transferring to Cincinnati. He played 17 minutes in Wisconsin’s loss Saturday to Ohio State.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.