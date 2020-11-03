Badgers cancel Saturday’s game against Purdue

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison football game against Purdue University has been canceled due to the growing number of positive coronavirus cases impacting team.

There are currently 27 active cases involving the Badger football team, including 15 student-athletes and 12 staff.

The Badgers had to cancel their game last week against Nebraska.

All football activities also remain paused.

