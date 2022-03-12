Badgers bounced by Spartans in the Big Ten Tournament

by Zach Hanley

WISC-TV / Channel3000.com

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — For the first time this season, the Badgers lost back-to-back games. Wisconsin fell to Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals 69-63.

Final from Indy pic.twitter.com/leo1ziU59E — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 12, 2022



Brad Davison led the way for UW with 23 points, while Johnny Davis finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Chucky Hepburn added in 11 points and 4 assists.

UP NEXT:

Wisconsin will have to wait until Sunday to find out their seed and their opponent in the NCAA Tournament. The bracket will be revealed at 5:00 p.m. on CBS.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.