Badgers blanked by U.S. Under-18 Team in exhibition game

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — Not even 30 seconds into the game, the Badger men’s hockey team found themselves down 1-0.



The deficit would get to 4 goals before the game was over. And the scoring struggles continued for Wisconsin: 42 shots, 0 goals.

UP NEXT:

Wisconsin returns to Big Ten play December 10th and 11th when the host Penn State.

