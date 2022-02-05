Badgers blanked by Bulldogs in a top 5 showdown

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — For the first time in over a month the Wisconsin women’s hockey team had a home series, but the Badgers left game one disappointed.

Final in Madison pic.twitter.com/gT6eAFauYh — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) February 5, 2022



Gabby Krause snuck the puck past Kennedy Blair in the first period to give Minnesota Duluth a 1-0 lead. The Bulldogs would score 2 more in the third to beat the Badgers 3-0.

Wisconsin outshot UMD 45 to 16.

UP NEXT:

#4 Wisconsin hosts #5 Duluth Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. The game can be streamed on BTN+.

