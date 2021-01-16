Badgers blank #1 Gophers in a statement shutout

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. – Top ranked team? No problem for the Badger women’s hockey team.

Wisconsin skated out to a two-goal lead in the first period and never looked back in their “Border Battle” series opener against #1 Minnesota. Sophie Shirley, Dara Greig, Britta Curl, Daryl Watts and Makenna Webster all scored a goal while Kennedy Blair posted her third shutout of the season with 30 saves.

The Badgers and Gophers wrap up their series Saturday at 2:00 P.M.

