Badgers beat Beavers on Brette Pettet’s third period goal

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin women’s hockey team took a 1-0 series lead on Bedmidji State in their best-of-three series on Friday night.



Maddie Wheeler scored in the second period to tie the game and then Brette Pettet scored the game winner for the Badgers in the third. Sophie Shirley tallied 2 assists in the win.

UP NEXT:

Wisconsin hosts Bemidji State on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. If the Badgers win, they win the series and advance to the WCHA semifinals.

