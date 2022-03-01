Badgers basketball team brings pizza to fans lined up outside Kohl Center

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team has been asking fans to turn out in a big way for Tuesday night’s showdown against Purdue, with the top spot in the Big Ten on the line.

If the line outside the Kohl Center already forming on Tuesday morning was any indication, the arena will be packed come tipoff at 8 p.m.

RELATED: Badgers’ confidence high heading into possible conference-clinching game against Purdue

Students started lining up for the game at about 10:40 a.m. Tuesday — more than 9 hours before the game starts.

These guys got to the Kohl Center at 10:40 this morning. The @AreaRED is going to be wild tonight! #Badgers #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/cXZcbdysbN — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) March 1, 2022

Members of the team showed their appreciation for the people waiting outside, delivering several boxes of pizza to the growing — and hungry — line at around 2:30 p.m.

RELATED: Badgers to “White Out” Kohl Center for Tuesday’s game

The 10th-ranked Badgers will clinch a share of the Big Ten with a win over the 8th-ranked Boilermakers Tuesday night. The Badgers have asked fans to “white out” the Kohl Center by wearing white for the game.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.