Badgers athletics uniforms to feature university crest logo with black ‘W’ as show of support, inclusion

MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Madison athletics uniforms will inlace a university crest logo with a black ‘W’ when student-athletes return to action.

According to a news release, the black ‘W’ is a show of support, inclusion and unity from Badger student-athlete, the UW Athletic Department and UW-Madison as a whole with Black and other underrepresented communities on campus.

In a statement, UW Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez said: “I have previously stated my commitment to taking meaningful steps involving issues of diversity and inclusion in our athletic department. There is plenty of work to do, but I am pleased we will be able to show our support in a way that is important to our student-athletes.”

Officials said a number of current and former Badger student-athletes publicly asked to wear the university’s ‘Crest W’ on their uniforms.

The ‘W’ in the crest is white, but will be changed to black on Badger athletics uniforms.

UW Athletics officials said they also worked with student-athletes to include a black Motion W that will also have a presence on select athletic apparel.

