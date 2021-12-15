Badgers announce 2022 recruiting class on National Signing Day, including 10 in-state recruits

by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers football team announced its 2022 recruiting class Wednesday as part of National Signing Day, and this year’s batch of new Badgers includes 10 in-state players — including the state’s high school player of the year.

The program announced 13 scholarship signings and 7 walk-ons as part of its latest recruiting class, including quarterback Myles Burkett of Franklin, Wis., who just led his team to a Division 1 state championship with a win over Sun Prairie.

“There’s really good football players here”#Badgers add 10 players from the state of Wisconsin #PaulAtThePodium#NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/zaeUD4qWuc — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) December 15, 2021

Other in-state scholarship signees include offensive lineman Joe Brunner from Whitefish Bay, offensive lineman Barrett Nelson of Stoughton and tight end JT Seagreaves of Monroe.

In-state players that will begin their careers as walk-ons hoping to later earn a scholarship include offensive lineman John Clifford of Watertown, offensive lineman Drew Evans of Fort Atkinson, running back Zach Gloudeman of Spring Green, kicker Gavin Lahm of Kaukauna, wide receiver Cole Toennies of Middleton and safety Jackson Trudgeon of Fitchburg.

Out-of-state additions include wide receiver Vinny Anthony of Louisville, Ky.; safety Austin Brown of Johnston City, Ill.; cornerback Avyonne Jones of Southlake, Tex.; cornerback A’Khoury Lyde of Paterson, N.J.; wide receiver Tommy McIntosh of DeWitt, Mich.; defensive end Tristan Monday of Scottsdale, Ariz.; nose tackle Curt Neal of Cornelius, N.C.; inside linebacker Aidan Vaughan of Wixom, Mich.; and multi-position athlete Cade Yacamelli of Trafford, Penn. Outside linebacker Austin Harnetiaux of Clyde Hill, Wash. is also hoping to make the team as a walk-on.

CBS Sports and its partner 24/7 Sports ranks the Badgers’ 2022 recruiting class 49th in the country and 13th in the Big Ten, ahead of only Nebraska in the conference. The top three spots in the rankings — Texas A&M, Alabama, and Georgia — are all from the SEC. Ohio State was the top-ranked Big Ten recruiting class, coming in at 4th overall.

