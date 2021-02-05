Badgers to open 2021 football season at Camp Randall against Penn State

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

UWPD

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers and the rest of the Big Ten will hope to bounce back from a challenging year with a full schedule in the fall of 2021.

For Wisconsin, conference play will start early — in the very first week.

After a stop-and-start 2020 season that saw them go 4-3 and cap off the season with a win in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, the Badgers are scheduled to kick off the 2021 season with a conference game the weekend of September 2nd, as Penn State comes to Camp Randall Stadium.

From there, the Badgers will host Eastern Michigan before a bye week ahead of a much-anticipated showdown against Notre Dame in Chicago on September 25th.

Another challenge comes up a week later, with the Michigan Wolverines coming to Madison on October 2nd. Wisconsin is scheduled to play its first road conference game a week later, when they travel to Champaign to play Illinois.

The Badgers’ final non-conference game of the regular season comes on October 7th, when Army comes to Camp Randall. It will be the first time the two historic programs will ever play eachother.

Wisconsin’s final 6 games of the year feature three road games — at Purdue on October 23rd, at Rutgers on November 6th, and at Minnesota for the traditional season-closing game for Paul Bunyan’s Axe. The Badgers will have home games on October 30th against Iowa, November 13th against Northwestern and November 20th against Nebraska in that stretch.

The Big Ten Championship game is scheduled for December 4th at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.