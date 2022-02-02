Badgers add three-star WR, six transfers to 2022 recruiting class

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers are adding to their 2022 recruiting class by announcing the addition of a new signee at wide receiver, along with six new players being added through the transfer portal.

Three-star wide receiver Chris Brooks, Jr. from St. Louis University High School in St. Louis, Missouri is the fourth receiver added in this year’s class, joining Vinny Anthony, Tommy McIntosh and Middleton walk-on Cole Toennies.

Help us welcome @chris_brooksjr2 to the Badger family! pic.twitter.com/YTrQDHVypE — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) February 2, 2022

Brooks was a first-team all-state selection in Missouri during his senior year, catching 49 passes for 959 yards and 9 touchdowns while adding 12 rushing touchdowns. At 6’2″ and 200 pounds, Brooks also competed in basketball and track in high school.

Hey Badger fans! Happy to be joining the family! Let’s stay connected and follow my Instagram @chris_brooksjr2 #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/WRMe6HqIl2 — Chris Brooks Jr. (@chris_brooksjr2) February 2, 2022

The Badgers also confirmed the addition of multiple transfers Wednesday, including kicker Vito Calvaruso from Arkansas, safety Bryce Carey from Northern Illinois, cornerback Justin Clark from Toledo, defensive back Cedrick Dort from Kentucky, and wide receiver Keontez Lewis and cornerback Jay Shaw from UCLA.

More information on the Badgers’ 2022 recruiting class, including highlight videos, can be found on the team’s website.

The Badgers currently have the 44th-ranked overall recruiting class in the country — including both high school recruits and transfers — in the latest rankings by CBS Sports and 24/7 Sports. That ranks 11th in the Big Ten, ahead of only Minnesota, Northwestern and Illinois.

Ohio State once again has the top-ranked class in the Big Ten, and the 4th-best class in the entire country, according to CBS Sports and 24/7 Sports. The top three spots in the country belong to SEC schools: Alabama, Texas A&M and Georgia.

The Badgers are expected to begin spring practice in the next couple months. Several recruits, including quarterback Myles Burkett, cornerback Avyonne Jones, cornerback A’Khoury Lyde, nose tackle Curt Neal, offensive lineman Barrett Nelson and inside linebacker Aidan Vaughan have already enrolled at UW-Madison for the spring semester and will begin practicing with the team early.

