Badgers active COVID-19 cases down to 14

MADISON, Wis – The Badger football team’s active COVID-19 cases appear to be moving in the right direction.

Saturday the team announced that they have 14 active cases: 9 players, 5 staff members. Wisconsin had 27 active cases on November 3.

Friday the team returned to the field for a limited conditioning session. The Badgers paused team activities on October 28 and cancelled their last two games.

Wisconsin’s next game is November 14 at Michigan.