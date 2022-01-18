Badger wrestling climbs two spots to #8 in the nation
MADISON, Wis. — Days after Wisconsin took down Minnesota for the first time in over a decade, the Badger wrestling team was on the move in the polls.
📈Wisconsin wrestling 📈#Badgers move up two spots to #8 in the country! Wisconsin (7-0) hosts Nebraska on Friday, travels to Purdue on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/03nqEJZYtf
— Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) January 18, 2022
UW jumped up two spots to #8 in the latest NWCA Coaches Poll. Wisconsin is one of 5 Big Ten teams ranked in the top 10.
🆕 @nwcawrestling Coaches Poll
1. Penn State
2. Iowa
3. Michigan
4. Oklahoma State
5. NC State
6. Ohio State
7. Virginia Tech
8. Wisconsin
9. Missouri
10. Iowa State
— NCAA Wrestling (@NCAAWrestling) January 18, 2022
UP NEXT:
Wisconsin (7-0) hosts Nebraska (3-2) on Friday night at 7:00 p.m.
