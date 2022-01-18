Badger wrestling climbs two spots to #8 in the nation

by Zach Hanley

WISC-TV / Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Days after Wisconsin took down Minnesota for the first time in over a decade, the Badger wrestling team was on the move in the polls.

📈Wisconsin wrestling 📈#Badgers move up two spots to #8 in the country! Wisconsin (7-0) hosts Nebraska on Friday, travels to Purdue on Sunday.



UW jumped up two spots to #8 in the latest NWCA Coaches Poll. Wisconsin is one of 5 Big Ten teams ranked in the top 10.

🆕 @nwcawrestling Coaches Poll

1. Penn State

2. Iowa

3. Michigan

4. Oklahoma State

5. NC State

6. Ohio State

7. Virginia Tech

8. Wisconsin

9. Missouri

10. Iowa State — NCAA Wrestling (@NCAAWrestling) January 18, 2022



UP NEXT:

Wisconsin (7-0) hosts Nebraska (3-2) on Friday night at 7:00 p.m.

