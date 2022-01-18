Badger wrestling climbs two spots to #8 in the nation

MADISON, Wis. — Days after Wisconsin took down Minnesota for the first time in over a decade, the Badger wrestling team was on the move in the polls. 


UW jumped up two spots to #8 in the latest NWCA Coaches Poll. Wisconsin is one of 5 Big Ten teams ranked in the top 10.


UP NEXT:
Wisconsin (7-0) hosts Nebraska (3-2) on Friday night at 7:00 p.m.

