Saturday’s Badger Women’s Hockey NCAA quarterfinal game to be played with ‘limited attendance’ due to concerns of COVID-19

Adam Duxter

MADISON, Wis. – The UW Women’s Hockey’s Saturday NCAA Quarterfinal hockey game at LaBahn Arena will be played with “limited fan attendance” due to concerns of spreading COVID-19, according to UW Chancellor Becky Blank.

Blank did not clarify what “limited fan attendance” meant, but indicated the university is still working to come up with a game plan. Blank did not clarify what this would mean for fans who have already purchased tickets to the game.

