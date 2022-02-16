Badger women talk ‘Watts Watch’, Ohio State, and Olympics

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin women’s hockey team closed out their final home series of the regular season with a sweep over Minnesota State and in the process Daryl Watts skated closer toward NCAA Women’s Hockey history.

Watts had a 9 point series to bring her career total to 293. The Badger forward needs 11 more points to become the NCAA’s all-time scoring leader.

Sports Director Zach Hanley caught up with the Badgers and got their thoughts on their series with Ohio State, ‘Watts Watch’, and the Olympics.

Wisconsin Senior Daryl Watts:

Wisconsin Senior Nicole LaMantia:

Wisconsin head coach Mark Johnson:

