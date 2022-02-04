Badger women talk 5-day road trip, Duluth, and being back in LaBahn

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — After a 5-day road trip with the Wisconsin women’s hockey team played 3 games in 4 days, the Badgers are finally back home.

UW will play their first home series in over a month this Friday and Saturday when #5 Duluth comes to Madison. Sports Director Zach Hanley caught up with the team and go their thoughts on their extended trip to Minnesota and the Bulldogs.

Wisconsin Senior Daryl Watts

Mark Johnson

UP NEXT:

#4 Wisconsin hosts #5 Duluth on Friday and Saturday. The Badgers swept the Bulldogs back in October.

