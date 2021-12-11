Badger women skate past Bemidji State in series opener

by Zach Hanley

WISC-TV / Channel3000.com

BEMIDJI, Min. — A four goal first period pushed #1 Wisconsin past Bemidji State in their series opener at the Sanford Center.

Bing bong, #Badgers win UW 5

BSU 1 pic.twitter.com/DNm9QRk0MM — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) December 10, 2021



Makenna Webster lit the lamp first for the Badgers and then the flood gates opened up. Then Daryl Watts, Sarah Wozniewizc, and Maddi Wheeler all scored in a 5 minute period to end the first. When the first period ended UW had 4 goals on 15 shots.

Watts added another goal in the second and Kennedy Blair stopped 18 of 19 shots as Wisconsin improved to 12-1-1-1 in the WCHA.

UP NEXT:

Wisconsin closes out the first half of their season at Bemidji State on 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.