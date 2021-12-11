Badger women skate past Bemidji State in series opener

BEMIDJI, Min. — A four goal first period pushed #1 Wisconsin past Bemidji State in their series opener at the Sanford Center.


Makenna Webster lit the lamp first for the Badgers and then the flood gates opened up. Then Daryl Watts, Sarah Wozniewizc, and Maddi Wheeler all scored in a 5 minute period to end the first. When the first period ended UW had 4 goals on 15 shots.

Watts added another goal in the second and Kennedy Blair stopped 18 of 19 shots as Wisconsin improved to 12-1-1-1 in the WCHA.

UP NEXT:
Wisconsin closes out the first half of their season at Bemidji State on 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

