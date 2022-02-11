Badger women not sure what to expect on senior day

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — Bittersweet. That’s the best word to describe Saturday for the Badger women’s hockey team.

At 3:40 p.m. Wisconsin will celebrate the careers of their 8 seniors. And this group aren’t really sure how they’ll react before the puck drop.

“You don’t want your time to come to an end here” It’s going to be an emotional Saturday as @BadgerWHockey celebrates the careers of 8 seniors. The celebration starts at 3:40. Get to LaBahn early. #Badgers #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/LKrwMs5Cxw — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) February 11, 2022



UP NEXT:

#3 Wisconsin welcomes in Minnesota State for their final home series of the regular season. Friday’s game starts at 6:00 p.m., while Saturday’s contest is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.

