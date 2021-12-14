Badger volleyball talks pressure, another NCAA Final Four trip, and why this one will be different

by Zach Hanley

WISC-TV / Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — For the third straight season, Badger volleyball is back in the National Semifinals. The Badgers swept the Gophers to reach the Final Four and will take on #1 Louisville on Thursday at 6:00 p.m.

News 3 Now sports director Zach Hanley talked with the Badgers on Monday after practice.

Wisconsin Senior Libero Lauren Barnes

Wisconsin Senior Outside Hitter Grace Loberg

Wisconsin Senior Setter Sydney Hilley

Wisconsin Freshman Outside Hitter Julia Orzol

