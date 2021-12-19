Badger Volleyball takes down Nebraska, wins first national championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the first time ever, the Badger volleyball team are national champions.

On the biggest stage, Wisconsin took down Nebraska, 3-2, on Saturday night in the NCAA Championship in Columbus.

National Player of the Year Dana Rettke had a big night for the Badgers, managing 9 kills and 13 total blocks, but it was Anna Smrek’s match-high 14 kills that were a difference maker.

Great performances from Devyn Robinson, Grace Loberg and Lauren Barnes also helped seal the game for the Badgers.

Ace No. 3️⃣ !!!@izzyashburn2 serving us all the goods this match! WATCH LIVE || ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/DYvqIbXw1I — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) December 19, 2021

After dropping the first set, it took a heroic effort from Wisconsin to come out on top in a 31-29 marathon second set. The Badgers found their groove in the third set, winning it 25-23. Kelly Sheffield’s team attempted a comeback late in the fourth set, but fell 25-23, setting up a fifth set where Wisconsin took it 15-12.

No. 4 Wisconsin (31-3) took down top-seeded and undefeated Louisville in the national semifinals on Thursday to secure at date with the Huskers, who the Badgers swept now this season.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.