Badger Volleyball star Dana Rettke to launch pro career in Italy

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – Dana Rettke’s time on the volleyball court is not finished. The National Player of the Year will launch her professional career in Italy.

Rettke signed with Vero Volley Monza, the team announced Tuesday.

The team, based in a suburb of Milan, plays in the A1 League, Italy’s premier volleyball league. They currently sit in third place.

Rettke slammed home the final point of the Badgers’ season, sealing the team’s first-ever National Championship.

The win capped off one of the greatest collegiate careers in Wisconsin history. A five-time AVCA First-Team All-American, Rettke was named National Freshman of the Year in 2017, the first Badger to ever do so.

She helped the Badgers to three straight Final Four appearances, two NCAA Championship games, and set UW career records for hitting percentage, total blocks, and points.

In 2019, Rettke was part of the U.S. National Team that won gold at the Volleyball Nations League. The win qualified the U.S. for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In a video, the Riverside, Ill. native expressed excitement for her new opportunity.

“What I know about Vero Volley Monza is that they’re a great team,” Rettke said. “They compete really hard, and they’re at the top of the A1 League, and they want to win championships.”

️ GREETINGS FROM DANA “I’m super-excited to come to Italy for my first pro experience! …@verovolleymonza is a great team, they compete really hard and they are at the top of the A1 League…” We can’t wait to meet you, @dana_rettke #VV #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/Pjaf9Iuhgo — Vero Volley Monza (@VeroVolleyMonza) January 4, 2022

In a statement translated from Italian, Vero Volley sports director Claudio Bonati said he was happy for Rettke’s arrival.

“We have been following her for some time and having brought her to Italy is a source of great satisfaction,” Bonati said. “With her, we will be able to have a significant plus for the end of the season.”

The team is about halfway through the season and sits three points behind first-place Prosecco DOC Imoco Volley Conegliano. A strong run of form could vault Vero Volley Monza to the top of the standings.

It is unclear when Rettke will debut for the team.

