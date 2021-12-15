Badger volleyball ready for the big stage in Columbus

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — Thursday the Wisconsin volleyball team will make their third straight appearance in the National Semifinals.



UW will face off against #1 Louisville at 6:00 p.m. on ESPN and the Badgers aren’t feeling any pressure.

They have the most experience on the big stage out of the four teams left and their Big Ten schedule got them ready for this moment.

