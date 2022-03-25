Badger softball heading in to Big Ten play on a roll

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin softball team finished their non-conference slate on a tear. The Badgers have won 5 straight and 9 out of their last 10 games.

That success has them ranked #24 in Extra Inning Softball’s latest poll. But the early recognition isn’t what’s driving this group, instead they’re focused on continuing to “climb the ladder”

UP NEXT:

Wisconsin opens up Big Ten play at Iowa with a 3-game series starting Friday at 3:00 p.m.

