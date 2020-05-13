Badger runner helps team raise more than $4000 for No Kid Hungry

Hannah Reale is a sophomore at UW Madison, double majoring in Health Promotion and Health Equity and Spanish. She is also on the cross country and track and field teams, and truly exemplifies what it means to be a student-athlete.

Reale took a class this past semester on World Hunger and Nutrition and thought about all of the children who might not get food or school lunches during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Right now there are so many people that are going without meals,” she explained, “there’s so many kids who need meals.”

So she got her fellow Badgers to do what they do best – run a lot.

Together, the men’s and women’s cross country and track teams ran 1300 miles in one week, raising more the four thousand dollars for No Kid Hungry.

“This is our way to give back to the people who aren’t able to get the meals they get in school,” Reale said.

She encourages everyone to help in whatever way they can because as she said, the more you can help, the bigger the impact.

“I think it makes all of us feel really good that we were able to step up to the plate and take part in something that is bigger than ourselves,” she said, “because right now during this time, we need to join together and help those in need.”

