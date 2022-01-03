Badger offensive line coach Joe Rudolph leaves Wisconsin for Virginia Tech

by Zach Hanley

WISC-TV / Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Four days after Wisconsin’s win in the Las Vegas Bowl, head coach Paul Chyrst has an open spot on his staff.

“I pray this change will truly benefit everyone involve” Joe Rudolph thanks Wisconsin for 16 years with the program. He’s headed to Virginia Tech #Badgers https://t.co/HX60SSNcJy — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) January 3, 2022

UW’s associate head coach and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph is heading to Virginia Tech. He will serve as offensive line coach/run game coordinator for the Hokies.

Rudolph has spent the last 14 seasons on Chryst’s staff (first at UW, then at Pittsburg, and then back at UW for the last 7 seasons).

“Put his players first”

“Great coach and mentor”

“Grows the person as much as the player” It’s easy to see Joe Rudolph cared for his players. He coached the person first, the player second. #Badgers pic.twitter.com/5jtqcKiMQA — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) January 3, 2022

“The players hold such a special place in my heart”, Rudolph said. “All the players, but especially the offensive line!”

He also added that he is “so grateful for the 16 years I have been a part of this program – as a player, coach, and recruiter. I have loved every minute of this journey!”

BADGERS ADD TRANSFER

With Faion Hicks and Caesar Williams’ tenure over in Jim Leonhard’s defense, the Badger secondary got a little boost on Monday. Toledo defensive back Justin Clark committed to Wisconsin.

In 45 career games, Clark recorded 109 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack, 4 interceptions, and 16 passes defended. He’ll have 1 year of eligibility at UW.

