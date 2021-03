Badgers men’s hockey wins Big Ten regular season title

Shelby Evans by Shelby Evans

MADISON, Wis. — The Badger men’s hockey team beat Michigan State Saturday, winning the Big Ten’s regular season title.

They beat the Spartans 2-1. Both goals were scored by Cole Caufield.

Congratulations to your 2020-21 #B1GHockey Champions, @BadgerMHockey! The #Badgers claim their first Big Ten Championship title, and the No. 1 seed in next week’s tournament, by virtue of their 2-1 win over Michigan State. pic.twitter.com/sNcdDmOHKv — Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) March 6, 2021

This is the teams first Big Ten title. The Badger’s will be the number one seed in next weeks NCAA tournament.

