Badger men snap streak, skate by Penn State

by Zach Hanley

WISC-TV / Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — For the first time since November 5th, the Badger men’s hockey team earned a win.

FINAL in Madison— Badgers WIN 4-1‼️ pic.twitter.com/eCwAP3Y0fw — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) December 11, 2021



After a scoreless first period Wisconsin found the back of the net three times in the second period en route to a 4-1 win over Penn State.

Tarek Baker gave UW it’s first lead since November 12th on a feed from Sam Stange, Matty De St. Phalle and Brock Caufield added to it with goals of their own giving the Badgers a 3-0 lead heading into the third period.

Roman Achan added an empty-net goal with 50 seconds left, while Jared Moe stopped 34 shots as UW improved to 5-11-1.

UP NEXT:

Wisconsin and Penn State close out their series Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

