Badger men ready to make some noise in the Big Ten

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — After 8 non-conference games to start the season, Badger men’s basketball has 7 wins to their name.

And some are pretty impressive. Wisconsin won the Maui Invitational beating #12 Houston and Saint Mary’s, then went on the road and took down Georgia Tech, and followed that up with a I-94 rivalry win over Marquette.

UW enters conference play on a 5-game win streak and the Badgers believe they’re ready for the Big Ten.

