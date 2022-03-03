Badger men ready to make some noise in Big Ten Tournament

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — After a disappointing finish to the regular season, the Badger men’s hockey team enter the postseason with a clean slate.

Wisconsin opens up the first round of the Big Ten Tournament with a trip to South Bend for a best-of-three series with Notre Dame. The Badgers were 1-3 this season against the Irish.

UP NEXT:

Game one of their best-of-three series against Notre Dame is Friday at 6:00 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.