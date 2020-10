Badger men enter season “hungry and humble”

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley



MADISON, Wis – Wednesday the Wisconsin men’s basketball team held their first practice of the season.

And the Badgers enter the 2020-21 season with high expectations. They bring everybody back except Brevin Pritzl and finished last year on an 8-game winning streak. But last year’s success doesn’t mean it will happen again because as Greg Gard told his team, “the journey starts over”.