Badger Honor Flight trips suspended through April due to threat of the coronavirus

MADISON, Wis. — The Badger Honor Flight is suspending all Honor Flight trips through April 30, 2020 due to threat of COVID-19, a Facebook post from Nicole Jennings, the chairperson of the board, said.

The Honor Flight Network chose to suspend all Honor Flights in consideration of the Center for Disease Control’s guidance. The CDC issued advisories that adults over the age of 60 are at risk of infection from the coronavirus and should avoid non-essential air travel. Badger Honor Flight flies veterans to Washington, D.C. to see memorials build in honor of their service.

The post said the decision has an impact on Badger Honor Flight’s April 18 flight and could impact May 2020 flights.

The board of directors is working to inform veterans, guardians, volunteers and sponsors about the temporary suspension.

“The National Board will continue monitoring CDC and other health authorities’ guidance over the coming weeks to determine if the mandatory suspension of Honor Flight travel will be extended further,” Jennings wrote. “The Badger Honor Flight Board will remain in close contact with the national board and our fellow hubs throughout Wisconsin as we all monitor CDC updates.”

