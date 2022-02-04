Badger Honor Flight looking for female veterans for all-women trip

MADISON, Wis. — The Badger Honor Flight is looking for female veterans to take part in the organization’s all-female veteran flight on May 14.

The Alice Ladwig Female Veteran Flight will have a custom itinerary for the veterans to see monuments, memorials and other events specific to their time of service. While Badger Honor Flight normally only recruits from an 11-county area, this flight is open to any female veteran who served during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

“We’re taking applications for all of those war-era veterans,” Steve Bartlett, the group’s public relations director, said. “We’ve flown about 3,500 already… we’ve got about 1,500 yet to fly, but we know once we get running again and excitement builds again, we’ll be getting more applications. We want to keep flying until everyone gets a chance to go there.”

Male guardians will also be allowed on the trip. To learn more, click here.

