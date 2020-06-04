Badger Honor Flight cancels remaining 2020 trips due to coronavirus

Badger Honor Flight

MADISON, Wis. — All remaining Badger Honor Flights are canceled for the rest of the year due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization provides free trips to the Washington D.C. area for American veterans to allow them to see the memorials built in honor of their service.

“When we weigh the risks – known or unknown – of flying our nation’s Heroes to Washington, D.C., in the midst of a pandemic, we feel it is in everyone’s best interest to wait until we can safely fly and give our veterans, guardians, and volunteers the patriotic and celebratory Honor Flight experience we have all grown to love and cherish,” the organization posted on social Media.

Organizers said now is the time when they really start to plan for fall trips which is why they needed to make a decision.

The group had previously suspended all trips through April, but on Thursday announced the remainder for the year are canceled.

Badger Honor Flight hopes to continue to offer the trips in 2021.

