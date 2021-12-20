Badger goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer selected in NWSL Draft

MADISON, Wis. – Badger goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer officially has a professional career ahead of her.

On Saturday, Racing Louisville FC selected Bloomer as the 26th pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft.

Bloomer was named Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year last season and in 2019 and is a two-time All-American.

She played 79 games as a Badger, allowing 53 goals and making 246 saves. Her career record with Wisconsin was 35-10-8.

Bloomer joins a Racing Louisville squad that ended the 2021 season second-to-last. It was the team’s inaugural season.

Racing Louisville also drafted Florida State midfielder Jaelin Howell. Howell was called up to the US Women’s National Team in 2020 and won a National Championship earlier this year.

 

