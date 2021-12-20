Badger goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer selected in NWSL Draft

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – Badger goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer officially has a professional career ahead of her.

On Saturday, Racing Louisville FC selected Bloomer as the 26th pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft.

We’re adding an All-American between the posts. 💪 Wisconsin’s back-to-back Big 10 Goalkeeper of the Year, Jordyn Bloomer, is off the board with our 26th overall pick in the 2022 @NWSL Draft. pic.twitter.com/gULHTuhzd7 — Racing Louisville FC (@RacingLouFC) December 18, 2021

Bloomer was named Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year last season and in 2019 and is a two-time All-American.

She played 79 games as a Badger, allowing 53 goals and making 246 saves. Her career record with Wisconsin was 35-10-8.

Bloomer joins a Racing Louisville squad that ended the 2021 season second-to-last. It was the team’s inaugural season.

Racing Louisville also drafted Florida State midfielder Jaelin Howell. Howell was called up to the US Women’s National Team in 2020 and won a National Championship earlier this year.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.