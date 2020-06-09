Badger football ticket renewal rate at 85% despite uncertainty of season

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Badger football fans are ready for the season despite the concern for COVID-19.

According to uwbadgers.com, 85 percent of Badger football season ticket holders renewed their tickets for this upcoming season.

The renewal rate is about 39,000 tickets, which does not include student tickets.

The program usually has a renewal rate of 93% or better since the late 1990s, according to uwbadgers.com.

University of Wisconsin-Madison officials moved the season ticket renewal deadline back almost a month from April 20 to May 11.

They also offered different payment options for fans during the uncertain times.

The Badgers are scheduled to open the 2020 season under the lights at Camp Randall on Sept. 4 against Indiana.

Wisconsin is also scheduled to host Southern Illinois, Appalachian State, Notre Dame (at Lambeau Field), Minnesota, Illinois and Nebraska this season.

The NCAA has not made a decision on the future of collegiate fall sports.

