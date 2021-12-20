Badger fans welcome home Wisconsin Volleyball NCAA Championship team

by Tahleel Mohieldin

MADISON, Wis.– It was a well deserved reception for the Wisconsin Volleyball team at the UW Fieldhouse Sunday night as hundreds of Badger filled the stands to welcome home the championship team.

The Wisconsin Volleyball team clutched the NCAA Championship for the first time in team history Saturday after defeating the Nebraska Huskers in the fifth and final set.

“I can’t even tell what that means to walk in here for all of us and see this, it doesn’t surprise me at all but it’s incredible,” said head coach Kelly Sheffied.

The team of champions spoke with fans about their storybook season and their journey to the top.

“We had a lot of struggles early on, a lot of ups and downs,” said 3-time Big Ten Setter of the Year Sydney Hilley. “This team has just shown so much growth and mental toughness and maturity.”

The team led by National Player of the Year Dana Rettke also took the time to thank the alumni that came before them.

“They helped build this program and so we don’t want to forget that at all,” said Rettke.

After 26 national tournament appearances the Badgers will finally be raising their championship banner in the Fieldhouse next season.

“It’s gonna stay there forever,” said Rettke. “So when I come back in who knows however many years I can look up and be like I was a part of that.”

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.