Badger fans rest up ahead of team’s late night performance in Las Vegas Bowl

by Lane Kimble

LAS VEGAS — A mere 1,700 miles west of Madison, Badger fans are preparing to turn Allegiant Stadium into their own version of Camp Randall on Thursday night.

The Badgers and Sun Devils face off in the Las Vegas Bowl at 9:30 p.m.

While it was a long trip for fans, many didn’t want to miss the experience. Among them will be Kate Charipar and her five-year-old son Jack, who is excited to see the first Badger football game he can remember.

“I went to bowl games a lot as a child,” Charipar said. “This one just got vaccinated and he hasn’t been anywhere in two years and he’s a huge football fan, so we thought this would be a good chance to get him back out.”

Ahead of the game, the two hope to have time for a nap. They aren’t the only ones a bit tired.

Will Syring arrived in Las Vegas at 2 a.m. Thursday, joining his parents.

“(I’m) a little jet-lagged, but excited to be here,” he said.

Even in the short time he has been in Vegas, he has seen plenty of red around.

“The energy of Badger fans is palpable and you can feel it walking around Las Vegas,” he said. “It feels like a little bit of Madison came to Las Vegas.”

Many of the fans who made the trip did so thanks to the Wisconsin Alumni Association. A group of 250 fans arrived on Tuesday and took part in a pep rally Wednesday night.

“(It) feels even better since we didn’t get a bowl game in person last year, so I think all around it’s going to be a great evening here in Las Vegas,” WAA executive director Sarah Schutt said.

While kickoff is still hours away, Syring wasn’t worried about how to pass the time.

“I think Badger fans are experts at finding ways to kill time ahead of games, and I think they call that tailgating,” he said.

